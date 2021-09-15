An artist identified as Sergi Cadenas painted a masterpiece that transforms from a beautiful girl into an old woman

The painting was shared on LinkedIn by a man named Anthony J James and many couldn't hide their love for the artwork

According to a report, Cadenas is a successful optical artist and one of those leading globally in this area of art

An artist identified as Sergi Cadenas has wowed social media users with his artwork which changes from a beautiful young lady to an old woman.

A man named Anthony J James shared the masterpiece on his LinkedIn page and captioned it:

"Awesome artwork and creativity by Sergi Cadenas this is “Getting Old”."

Sergi Cadenas wowed many with his incredible artwork. Photo credit: @sergi.cadenas

In the video, the painting shows a young girl changing to an old woman.

According to Galeria Jordi Barnadas, Sergi Cadenas is one of the world’s leading optical art artists and his paintings are in the Swiss museum Porrentruy Optical Art (POPA).

Cadenas' work has acquired great international projection and his paintings are part of private collections around the world.

Social media reacts

Many LinkedIn users flooded the comment section of James' post to share their thoughts on the adorable painting.

A LinkedIn user identified as Lenis Chepkoech said:

"Wow, great art work."

Mohammad Bashir Khalil commented:

"incredible painting."

Sergio Jacinto Ramos wrote:

"Great art work, great artist."

Shreya kumar said:

"Cool drawing."

Angela Davis commented:

"Though....it transformed and transitioned rather quickly. I’d give some time between 21 - 50 age wise."

