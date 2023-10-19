A Ghanaian woman fell victim to a scam by someone posing as an employee of Pizzaman Chickenman

She intended to place a GH¢500 order but was tricked into transferring GH¢9,500 via a fake mobile money prompt.

The incident left her unable to send her children to school, prompting her to report the scam to the police and call on Pizzaman Chickenman to take responsibility

In a disturbing incident, a Ghanaian woman claims to have fallen victim to a scam orchestrated by someone posing as Pizzaman Chickenman.

The woman, who wanted to place a GH¢500 order, alleges that she was tricked into transferring GH¢9,500 through a mobile money prompt sent to her.

In a video, she narrated that her entire account was emptied, leaving her unable to send her children to school.

A collage of the victim and Ghana cedis. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt (Twitter) and Richard Darko (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Upon reporting the incident to the Osu Police Station, she discovered that similar cases had been reported before.

The victim, reaching out to the company, expects them to shoulder responsibility and prevent others from facing similar predicaments.

The victim said Pizzaman Chickenman acknowledged scammers exploiting their name and advised caution.

This alarming incident highlights the need for vigilance and awareness to prevent such scams in the future.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions. Read them below:

@sahabela asked:

You placed an order of 500gh. 9500gh popped up, then you went ahead to approve it. Madam why?

@Everydaynewsgh wrote:

These scammers are getting out of hand

@DicksonNana2 said:

This number also scammed me 200gh e no be the money but just got me waiting whiles I was hungry

@charliewem wrote:

It's not pizzaman's fault, i faced the same ordeal and when i went to the branch, they told me, pizzaman never ask for advance payment, you pay as you are about to pickup or when you receive your delivery.

@AsumangEric1 said:

In fact it’s time we all sue pizzaman‍♂️. I was a victim last month. They must do something about those sites on google ‍♂️

@Focus_PY wrote:

Scammers dey everywhere... Why would she just place ur momo password to confirm a transaction without checking the displayed amount?‍♂️

