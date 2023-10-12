A video of a young lady's reaction after she attempted to buy yam in Bahrain has got people talking

She converted the cost of into cedis and concluded it was expensive and hence will not buy it

Many people who saw the video urged the women no to convert her expenses into cedis since she is not leaving in Ghana

A Ghanaian lady currently resident in Bahrain was dealt a big blow in her quest to purchase one tuber of yam.

This comes after she went to a grocery store only to be told that a tuber of yam cost 6.5 Bahraini Dinar which converts into GH¢220.

Visibly stunned by what she was hearing, the lady asked why the yam was so expensive only to be told that it was imported hence the cost of transportation was also factored into it.

At the point, she returned the yam to the shelf adding that she cannot afford to spend GH¢220 on a tuber of yam.

The 54-second TikTok video had gathered over 1000 likes and 100 comments as at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaian react to the actions of the lady

Many pople who shared their views on the video urged the woman to stop converting the Bahraini Dinar into cedis any time she was about to purchaae an item in that country.

Citizen Bra_Napo stated:

U are you being paid in ghc ? Let us think!

akusika reacted:

how can you compare Ghana cedis and the foreign money together

RAFAEDA commented:

but y do want convert in d first place.dat is I always buy before I convert

MBS stated:

Me too today i went to one supermarket in Al Barsha, Dubai one tuber of yam which 45 ead in cedis is 135.00+

AUNTIE NAA BA KING wrote:

I think this is not Dubai is other state bcos Dubai here you will it like 30/35

