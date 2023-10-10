A young lady who was celebrating her birthday and wanted to give herself a treat got scammed when she ordered food

The lady got the contact of the Papaye Weija branch on their website and called to order her food

She had called the number of a scammer and not one for the Papaye branch in Weija

A Ghanaian lady who intended to enjoy her birthday with a meal from Papaye has been left stranded.

The lady got scammed when she called a contact number she found on the internet when she searched for the Papaye branch in Weija.

shared by a victim's friend, @pameladankwa said they reached out to MTN and Vodafone to help retrieve the money.

Even though they had a police extract, the telcos could not help retrieve the GH¢8,200, which was wiped away from the birthday girl's Mobile Money.

“I called this morning to order and still the number is working!!!!! He’s still scamming people. Using ayooba, hubtel, express pay!!! They are masters in the game and I believe you know!”

Comments on the post

Several social media users reacted to the post. Some shared their experiences of similar occurrences, while others sympathised with the victim and demanded the scammer be arrested.

Read some of the comments below:

@Andrew_AM1 said:

Same happened to me. Airtel/Stanchart refused to help(reverse the transaction). Had to let the money go. Idk if it’s a “regulation” or “customer protection” thing but something needs to be done asap. In what world can’t you reverse fraudulent or wrong transactions? Smh

@Pogastino wrote:

the message with the code explicitly in no ambiguous term stated and even in caps not to share the code with anyone. Obviously papaye needs to look into this but on what grounds do you assume that that website is managed by papaye????

@Kermah459 said:

The system doesn’t work in this country. Its painful how you go theough these and even the police cant help you. Are we to take the law into our hands?

@bad_hoster asked:

But I don’t understand, how can they use ayoba app to authorize your momo pin for payments ?

@Roc_kenzy asked:

But how did you end up paying that much for just a food or you keep on sending him the money regardless because he ask for it

@pameladankwa responded:

No it was a one time thing, she entered the authorization pin and they cleared the account

@ObibaSuarez said:

A friend of mine in last year December ordered food from Papaye only to realize the number he picked from their website was a scammer's contact. We called Papaye and they told us point blank that they don't do online transactions. His money is gone like that.

Woman shares story of how she got scammed in Ghana

Meanwhile, a British woman who relocated to Ghana has narrated how she got scammed when she decided to build her dream house.

Ashanti said she bought land in Kokrobite several years ago through a real estate agency. She later noticed that the documents were illegimate.

She tried to get the land back for about six years but failed.

Ghanaian man gets scammed GH¢18,100

Another Ghanaian man complained to Ghana's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to help him retrieve an enormous amount of money he paid to two people who duped him.

He narrated that two unscrupulous men posed as a real estate agent and a landlord and showed him a two-bedroom house they said was for rent.

After he paid, the man said all efforts to reach the two men had been unsuccessful.

