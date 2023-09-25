TikToker Kakai Shatta has been arrested by the police for allegedly defrauding people by pretending to be disabled

This follows his admission on Onua TV that he could walk but acted as disabled for sympathy

A photo of him in police custody has surfaced, raising ethical concerns about social media deception

Popular TikToker Kakai Shatta has found himself in legal trouble as the police have reportedly arrested him on allegations of defrauding people by impersonating a disabled person.

This arrest comes after Kakai Shatta was previously featured on Onua TV, where he openly admitted his ability to walk and even demonstrated it.

However, he by stating that he adopted the facade of being disabled to garner sympathy for individuals with disabilities.

A photograph circulating online shows Kakai Shatta in the custody of law enforcement officials, indicating the seriousness of the situation.

It remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will unfold and what consequences he may face for his actions.

How social media users are reacting to the news of Kakai Shatta arrested

The TikToker's alleged fraudulent activities have stirred discussions and raised ethical questions about using social media platforms for deceptive purposes.

@TheDzataNelson said:

What could make a capable young man, pretend to be disabled? If the systems were working, we wouldn’t have been where we are today. The able and qualified ones still have no opportunities to make means.

@jason_kendrick_ commented:

But where's the money he took ,did he gave it to the disable community or he spent all of it he gave some to them if he didn't give them all nor gave part then he should be punished for a while.

@Ghana_Ronaldo stated:

Hmmm eiii , someone will come and insult Shatta and his fans right now , meanwhile he has no hand in it.

Watch the video below:

