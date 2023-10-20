A single parent who sacrificed personal aspirations for her children's education celebrates a remarkable achievement as she graduates with her second master's degree and her son is called to the Bar

Despite the challenges, she revisited her dreams when her child entered law school and earned her first master's degree in Public Relations from GIJ

Her story reflects resilience, sacrifice, and the fulfilment that comes from difficult decisions, demonstrating the transformative power of determination and dedication

A Ghanaian mother could not hide her joy as her first child got called to the Bar on the day she graduated with her second master's degree.

Obuobia Darko-Opoku, a single mother celebrating her determination and many sacrifices, stands on the brink of a new chapter in her life, filled with overwhelming gratitude and accomplishment.

, she recounted how difficult choices and unwavering love marked the journey.

A photo collage of Obuobia Darko-Opoku and her son Photo credit: @Obuobia Darko-Opoku Source: Facebook

On Friday, October 20, 2023, the leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will graduate with a second master's degree in Branding and Communication from UPSA, while her son, Nana Amadieh, will be called to the Bar on the same day.

According to Obuobia, the story began with the conscious decision to pause personal aspirations, ensuring her children had the best educational opportunities.

As her first child, Nana Amadieh approached law school, she revisited her dreams. With determination, she embarked on a challenging journey, earning her first master's degree in Public Relations from GIJ.

Today, this remarkable woman is a proud mother and a fulfilled individual who has learned that difficult decisions can yield beautiful and rewarding results.

The dual celebration is a testament to the power of resilience and the profound rewards that come from making hard choices.

Expressing profound gratitude to God and everyone who supported her, she acknowledges that this achievement is not just hers; it's a celebration of collective perseverance and determination.

Obuobia indicated that as she graduates, she embraces new beginnings and endless possibilities, proving that dedication and persistence paved the way for extraordinary accomplishments.

Comments on her post

Several people reacted to her post while congratulating her. Read some of the comments below:

@Maxwell Akpabli said:

A super Proud Mother Double Congratulations

@Stephen Kwabena Attuh wrote:

Wow! Congratulations to him, and congratulations to you. This is such wonderful. God bless you

@Yuoni M Addison said:

Awwwww, Congratulations to mom and son. Proud of you.

@Priscilla Naana Nketia wrote:

I celebrate with you and thank God for being God. Congratulations to our Prince! May He become.a giant in that space.

@Lawrencia Elikem Zigah said:

So so beautiful. Congratulations to you and your son. Lovely.

@Sheihu Bene wrote:

Congratulations to both of you . God has done it beautifully.

@Julius Akonnor Oware said:

The dream of every parent. To see the child achieve his/her dream. Congrats to the both of you.

Wesley Girls' Old Student Sweeps Top Honours At UPSA Law School Graduation Ceremony

Former Wesley Girls' High School student Abigail Abrefi Antwi was recognized at the University of Professional Studies, Accra's graduation ceremony on October 17, 2023.

She received prestigious awards for being the Best Graduating Student in UPSA Law School and the Best Student in Public Law.

Abigail expressed her gratitude, attributing her achievements to God's grace, and shared videos of the award presentations and her celebratory dance on social media.

