Pastor Elvis Agyeman of Grace Mountain Ministry has donated relief supplies to victims of the Akosombo Dam flooding in Ghana's Volta Region after being alerted to the crisis by YouTuber Nana Tea this week

A video shows the pastor apologizing for responding late and thanking Nana T for informing him as nine districts grapple with flooded homes and a humanitarian disaster

Various agencies and individuals like Agyeman are providing aid to distressed residents in the hard-hit communities

Pastor Elvis Agyeman of Grace Mountain Ministry has donated relief items to victims affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage, according to a recent video posted on YouTube by Nana Tea and seen by YEN.com.gh.

The footage shows a truck full of donations including rice, mattresses, exercise books and other supplies being sent to provide aid.

In the video, Pastor Agyeman apologizes for responding late, explaining he was unaware of the flooding disaster until it was brought to his attention this week by Youtuber Nana Tea.

Alpha Hour's Ps Elvis helps flood victims Photo credit: Nana Tea

The pastor expresses gratitude for making him aware of the crisis and prays such a disaster will not happen again.

"It was only this week I heard something like that has happened of a truth. I didn't know...I hardly watch the telly or something so I didn't know such news had broken out. But when we heard it we've put ourselves together and we are coming to our favorites," Agyeman stated.

He thanked Nana T for enabling him to help affected Voltarians, trusting God will prevent similar disasters in future.

Currently, nine Volta Region districts face consequences of the flooding, with residents grappling with a humanitarian crisis as homes and property are submerged.

NADMO and other agencies are conducting rescue operations, while various individuals and groups contribute relief items to help victims.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh