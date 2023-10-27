The Grace Mountain Ministries founder, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has urged people not to dismiss genuine love for material things or pleasure

He strongly cautioned that choosing perishable things over real love does not give life as it does not last

The Alpha Hour convenor, who spoke in a video on Twitter, stressed that they should embrace true love

Ghanaian preacher and Alpha Hour convenor Pastor Elvis Agyemang has cautioned against exchanging genuine love from family and loved ones for perishable things.

In a Twitter video, he indicated that love is not a feeling but purposeful; hence, people should treasure the love shown to them.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang cautions against exchanging love for perishable things. Photo credit: @REAgyemang.

Source: Twitter

The founder of Grace Mountain Ministries emphasised that loving someone is important, but being loved is far better and saves lives.

''Don't exchange love for perishable things. Learn to pay attention to those who love you, treasure their love, and love them in return,'' he said.

The preacher indicated some men overlook love and care from their wives and go in for side chicks. ''That is the foolishness of the human nature.''

He cautioned that life is too short for people to throw away or exchange true love for material things.

Watch his video below:

Alpha Hour pastor shares powerful testimony of church member

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that pastor Pastor Elvis Agyemang released a screenshot of a church member's glorious testimony about the parent's claim of answered prayer.

In the message sighted by YEN.com.gh, the parent recalled how God came through for the family amid financial constraints.

The distressed parent decided to skip church and work partially to raise the money to finance the child's education. Though the parent made it to church, there was an attempt to leave after the first service to look for the amount needed to pay the fees, but a friend stopped the parent.

Alpha Hour pastor gets YouTube channel back

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Pastor Elvis Agyemang confirmed that his YouTube channel had been restored.

This comes days after news spread on social media about the channel getting hacked by unknown individuals.

On his Twitter handle, Pastor Elvis promised his followers that the movement he has started will continue to its expected end in the face of anything that might happen.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh