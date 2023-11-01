It has been reported that the ex-wife of Asamoah Gyan demanded 20 things from the former footballer as her entitlement

Among the things included cars, houses and a lump sum of money as a maintenance fee

Many people who saw the post shared diverse opinions regarding the issue involving Gyan and his ex-wife

Social media has gone agog after the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, shared a list of things Gifty Gyan, the ex-wife of Asamoah Gyan reportedly demanded from the former Black Stars player as legal entitlement following their split.

The NEIP boss, in reference to a publication on the issue, took to Facebook on Wednesday, November 1, where he opined that Ghana's all-time goal scorer won the divorce battle with his wife due to the things she was seeking from the player and what the court actually granted her.

In all, the politician listed 20 things Gifty Gyan was demanding as legal entitlement, which included $1,000,000, six houses, five cars, and companies belonging to Asamoah Gyan.

"Chai! The lady wanted all the things below. Then I agree with Asamoah Gyan that he won. The High Court (Divorce and Matrimonial Division) has issued a decree of nullity ending the 10-year marriage between Ghanaian football star Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan," the post read in part.

Her Ladyship Justice Hafisata Ameleboba, who presided over the case at the High Court (Divorce and Matrimonial Division), annulled the 10-year marriage and ordered that some properties of the player be given to his ex-wife.

Asamoah Gyan would also pay a maintenance fee of GHȼ25,000 per month to his ex-wife.

Ghanaians react to the saga between Asamoah Gyan and his wife

Netizens who thronged the comment section shared diverse opinions about Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife.

George Mba stated:

I believe she knew she wasn't going to get all so the strategy was to mention all assets to increase her chances, however what she's been given is substantial looking at value.

Abban Amoah Clinton stated:

If Gyan had followed the Hakeem principle, he would have won totally.

Opare Ofori Robert commented:

She deserves it. She stayed loyal to Asamoah for him to stand up one day to go for dna .

Nonye Joseph reacted:

I don't see any problem here, at the end when any of them shld die, all properties goes to the children. Gyan will leave it for the kids and the woman too.

Baffour Gyan speaks on brother's marriage issue

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baffour Gyan has said his younger brother, Asamoah Gyan, won the marriage annulment against his ex-wife.

It comes after the Accra High Court ruling on the legal battle between Asamoah Gyan and his ex-significant other, Gifty Gyan.

Baffour says the annulment was a win for them because it followed Asamoah Gyan's petition for the court to invalidate the marriage.

