A video of an Arsenal fan's reaction to the goal Mohammed Kudus scored for West Ham United in the Carabao Cup game has gone viral

The young man, although disappointed in his team, praised Mohammed Kudus for his goal

Many people who saw the goal were unhappy with Arsenal for their performance in that game

An Arsenal fan was full of admiration for Mohammed Kudus over his wonder goal against Arsenal during the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The English man showered praise on the Ghanaian international during a watch-along organised by the popular fan channel Arsenal Fan TV.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the moment the young man announced that Mohammed Kudus had scored the second goal for West Ham.

With a disappointed look, the man, who was moderating the programme, showed admiration for Kudus' goal by shouting, "What a goal!" twice.

He then proceeded to lash out at Arsenal's left-back, Oleksandr Zinchenko, accusing him of sloppy defending in the build-up to that goal.

Kudus scored one of three goals that helped West Ham United book a ticket to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The 38-second video, at the time of writing the report, had gathered over 12,000 views and 40 comments.

Watch the video

Netizens react to Kudus' goal

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video expressed disappointment in Arsenal for losing to West Ham United.

@andrejesse7917 stated:

Arteta played himself not signing kudus west bought him for 35million he’s hands down better than havertz Viera and even esr yet arteta passes on him smh

@Daniel.A222 commented:

We had the opportunity to buy Kudus but opted for Harvetz

@D12eben indicated:

You could’ve bought kudus and you went for havertz

@takyiakuffu-nz7ot replied:

Not defenders fault. First touch allowed kudus to change direction. No time to get back

@BruteForce-zf7hv wrote:

We buy Rice and Havertz instead of Kudus and Maddisson

Young West Ham delighted over Kudus' goal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young West Ham fan is trending after she reacted to Kudus' performance against Arsenal.

After the match, the young fan expressed admiration for Kudus for his goal in that game.

The young fan did not hold back her excitement, labelling Kudus as amazing.

