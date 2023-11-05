Gifty Adwoa, a Ghanaian egg seller, revealed on GhanaWeb TV's Everyday People that she unknowingly married her husband under the influence of a love spell after he proposed to her during her sixth-grade years

Gifty Adwoa, a Ghanaian egg seller, recently shared a harrowing account of her life on GhanaWeb TV's Everyday People, shedding light on the painful revelation that she had unwittingly married her husband under the influence of a love spell.

Recalling the events that led to her unexpected union, Gifty explained that her husband had proposed to her when she was just in the sixth grade.

At that time, she was determined to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, which led her to reject his advances.

In response to her rejection, she claimed her husband resorted to using a love spell to win her over. In her own words, Gifty disclosed,

"He proposed to me, and I told him I was schooling. I didn't know what happened, but before I realized it, I had been married to this man."

It was only later, after a tragic incident involving the loss of her second daughter and the subsequent performance of customary rites, that Gifty came to the startling realization that she had married under the influence of a love spell.

She explained,

"The truth started coming out after my second daughter died. In my hometown, when such customary rites are performed, the deceased will say everything. After the customary rites, the ghost of my daughter started revealing things, and my husband confirmed that it's true."

Following this distressing revelation, Gifty made the difficult decision to divorce her husband and relocate from Tatale to Accra in search of a fresh start.

However, her transition to Accra proved to be a challenging journey, as she had to engage in menial work just to secure her next meal.

Despite her involvement in an egg-selling business, Gifty expressed the financial struggles she faces, unable to make ends meet on the proceeds of her sales alone.

She candidly admitted that there are times when she has to seek assistance from others to provide for herself and her daughter.

Watch the video below:

