Ghanaian resident in Australia, Nana Ama Afrakoma, revealed her experience as a truck driver who earns AUD45 (GH¢345) per hour at a mining site

She highlighted the demand for skilled jobs in Australia and explained the accessible entry into the profession, where newcomers start as trainees and receive certificates upon completion

Despite the job's challenges, Nana Ama emphasised its lucrative pay and encouraged those with the necessary skills to consider this opportunity

Nana Ama Afrakoma, a Ghanaian residing in Australia, has shared her experience working as a truck driver at a mining site, earning AUD45 (GH¢345) per hour. She highlighted the demand for skilled jobs in Australia, mainly truck driving.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana Ama explained that joining the profession is accessible; newcomers start as trainees, and after passing, they receive certificates. Despite the challenging nature of the job, she emphasised its lucrative pay.

She added that even though she's on maternity leave, she'll receive payment for 36 weeks until her return. Nana Ama revealed that many Australians work in rotation, spending two weeks on-site and two weeks at home.

Contract-based employees can earn between AUD53 and 60 per hour, whereas full-time employees like her receive AUD45 per hour.

She encouraged anyone with the necessary skills or the willingness to learn to consider this opportunity.

Nana Ama Afrakoma also noted that while she is the only African woman in her workplace, many Australian women are actively engaged in the truck driving profession.

Ghanaian Truck Driver In US Says He Is Living The Good Life

In a related story, a Ghanaian truck driver, Isaac, residing in the US, shared his inspiring story in a video interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.

Despite lacking formal education, he earns $300 (3,500 cedis) daily, motivating many online.

Isaac encouraged others to seize travel opportunities, highlighting the stark difference in living standards between Ghana and the US.

Ghanaian Man Who Owns Four Trucks In US Says He Once Made $12.5K In Three Days

Meanwhile, a Ghanaian truck driver, David Appertey, based in the US, owns four trucks and finds the business highly lucrative.

He shared that he earned $12,500 in three days by transporting pallets from one state to another.

David started the business in 2018, initially with one truck, and now earns around $5,000 weekly after expenses like taxes and tolls.

