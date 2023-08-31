A viral video of a young Ghanaian man skillfully pounding two mortars of fufu simultaneously has taken social media by storm

His impressive display of strength and coordination has garnered admiration and praise from viewers worldwide

While some admired his strength and skill, others criticised Ghana for underdevelopment over the video

A young Ghanaian man has become an internet sensation after a video of him pounding two mortars of fufu simultaneously went viral on social media.

Pounding fufu, a popular Ghanaian delicacy, is known to be a physically demanding task that usually requires one to be done at a time.

However, this talented individual showcased his exceptional skills by effortlessly handling two mortars at once.

The footage revealed his precise movements as he pounds the fufu in both mortars simultaneously, displaying an impressive level of coordination and control.

Ghanaians react to video of man pounding two mortars of fufu at once

The video, which was shared by Pulse Ghana, quickly caught the attention of netizens who were amazed by the man's strength and dexterity. Check out some of the comments netizens shared under the video below.

wealthy_kojo_adasyd commented:

I was taught our brain can't allow us do things perfectly simultaneously. So how he doing that?

agyareraymond mentioned:

When you marry two wives at the same time and they all want to chop fufu same day, same time.

randy_omani indicated:

They say experience is the best teacher buh I think the best teacher is the talented man

kaydee_aluminium commented:

