A young man took to TikTok to announce that he and his family had relocated to Ghana

He shared photos of himself and family where he revealed that his kids are adapting to their new environment

Many people who saw the post commended him for the bold decision to move Ghana

A young man has left diasporans inspired after he announced that he had relocated his family from the UK to Ghana.

Describing the move as the best decision ever, the man in a TikTok post provided updates of how life in Ghana was treating the family as he shared photos of himself, his wife and two little kids having a fun time.

Man in UK relocates family to Ghana Photo credit: @bktoafrica/TikTok

He said his kids were adapting well to their environment and revealed that he had even bought some lands during his time here.

The inspiring post had gathered over 4000 likes and 50 comments at the time of writing the report.

Netizens commend the young family

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on him for the bold step

Paulbaba stated:

bold and beautiful step

Diane Navarro-Miller commented:

So happy for you and the family

Royalmk wrote:

You are welcome home family

viki_viki commented:

I want to but I need agood advice I love home and I want to meet u and ur family

Gav_ng8 reacted:

The way forward..let’s go home

Hazeem Olayemi Kolaq replied:

Come and buy land in Africa, I have cheap land to sell in Lagos,Nigeria. Most commercial African city,

Man relocates kids to Ghana

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a proud father, in a TikTok video, documented his decision to relocate with his children from England to Ghana.

The video captured his happiness as he drove his kids to their new school in Ghana while admiring the school's beautiful campus.

It showed the father's excitement about the family's move to Ghana. He could be seen chatting with his children as they prepared for school.

Some Ghanaians expressed surprise and concern about the family's decision to relocate, especially given the current economic challenges in the country.

