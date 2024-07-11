A Ghanaian man, Boakye Fredrick, has commenced an attempt to break the world record for the longest dance by an individual

The attempt, which started today, Thursday, July 11, 2024, will last for seven days, ending next week, Thursday, July 18, 2024

Boakye aims to dance for 168 hours to surpass the current record, which stands at 127 hours and is held by a 16-year-old Indian, Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, who set the record in 2023

A young Ghanaian man, Boakye Fredrick, has set his sights on breaking the Guinness World Records (GWR) for the longest dance by an individual.

The current dance-a-thon record stands at 127 hours and is held by a 16-year-old Indian, Srushti Sudhir Jagtap, who danced for five consecutive days.

Boakye Fredrick, attempting his dance-a-thon. Photo credit: @xghana_/X

Source: TikTok

However, Boakye Fredrick aims to surpass the current record by dancing for seven days, culminating in 168 hours.

Boakye's dance-a-thon attempt will commence on Thursday, July 11, 2024, and end on Thursday, July 18, 2024, at the Kwahu-Obomeng Social Center in the Eastern Region.

In a video spotted on X, Boakye Fredrick was captured dancing to some melodious gospel tunes at the commencement of his attempt to dethrone the 16-year-old.

At the time of drafting this report, Boakye Fredrick had been dancing nonstop for more than six hours, starting at midnight on Thursday.

Other Ghanaian GWR Attempt

Until now, no Ghanaian has ever tried the dance-a-thon record, but there have been many other attempts at different categories of the Guinness World Record.

Although many have been unsuccessful, a few others were able to break and set new world records.

On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, the GWR confirmed Felicity Asantewaa as the new world record holder for the most cars washed by an individual.

Asantewaa washed 60 cars in eight hours to surpass the previous record, which was five cars.

Ghanaian musician to attempt sing-a-thon in Germany

In a related event, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a German-based Ghanaian musician, Queenlet, announced plans to attempt a sing-a-thon event for a Guinness World Records recognition.

The lady will start her sing-a-thon event in Hamburg, Germany, from July 21 to July 26, 2024.

Queenlet's announcement comes in the wake of the scandal involving Chef Smith, who forged a GWR certificate to deceive Ghanaians.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh