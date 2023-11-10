US-based Ghanaian Emmanuel Acquah says he would not accept a GH¢50,000 monthly job offer in Ghana, cites better opportunities and experiences in the US

Despite the prospect of a house and car, he expresses contentment in America and emphasises the financial challenges in Ghana

Emmanuel, studying Education on a scholarship, highlights his excitement and journey from selling his motorbike to securing a flight to the US

US-based Ghanaian Emmanuel Acquah has stated that no job offer in Ghana, even one providing a GH¢50,000 monthly salary, a house, and a car, would be enticing enough for him to return.

In an interview on SVTV AFRICA with DJ Nyaami, he expressed his experiences in America in six months have shaped his perspective.

Emmanuel Acquah, who studies Education on a scholarship, emphasised the endless opportunities in the US and mentioned his content promoting Ghana and Africa on TikTok. He added that while Ghana is cool, financial constraints are prevalent. He is content staying in the US.

He was responding when DJ Nyaami asked him if he would return to Ghana after his studies. Emmanuel said he would return even if he is offered GH¢50,000 with other freebies.

"Even if I were offered GHS50,000 per month, along with a house and car, I would still turn it down. I’ll only visit Ghana but not stay. I promote Ghana and Africa quite frequently on my TikTok videos. Most of my friends want to visit too. Ghana is pretty cool, but unfortunately, there’s not a lot of money going around. The majority are suffering. I’m happy here. The opportunities here are endless."

