Herbert Obeng, a 23-year-old Ghanaian making his mark in the United States, hails from Obuasi, Ghana, with a rich cultural heritage.

In the US, he has launched his fashion brand called "Herbin's Fashion", which is focused on culture fusion, which according to him, refers to blending aspects of one's own cultural background with new cultural influences.

Herbert tells YEN.com.gh that he is achieving this by embracing his Ghanaian heritage while thriving in the United States with his fashion brand with styles inspired by Ghanaian culture.

Some of his other successes in the US have been earning a degree in communications, and pursuing diverse roles as an MC, content creator, influencer, philanthropist, and graphic designer.

"My biggest successes in the diaspora include launching my fashion brand "Herbin's Fashion", earning a degree in communications, and pursuing diverse roles as an MC, content creator, influencer, philanthropist, and graphic designer," he said.

The background of Herbert Obeng and some of the other projects he undertakes

He attended St. Augustine's School in Obuasi and later Opoku Ware School in Santasi, Kumasi. Herbert is currently a senior at the University of Maryland, College Park, pursuing a degree in communications.

Herbert also engages in philanthropic projects that are channelled through the "Flute Charity Foundation," focusing on education, healthcare, and community development.

When asked what advice he had for Ghanaian youth aiming for the global stage, he said:

"My advice to youth in Ghana would be to work hard, pursue their passions, embrace their cultural roots, and not be afraid to think big and expand their horizons globally".

