Ghanaian adventurer Joseph Ampadu, driving across five continents in his G-Wagon, engaged a US police officer who expressed admiration for Ghana despite never visiting

The officer, surprised by the Ghanaian number plate, shared positive sentiments about the West African country and expressed a desire to visit someday

The encounter showcases the power of travel for cultural exchange, fostering understanding and highlighting Ghana's positive global reputation

A Ghanaian man, Joseph Ampadu, on a mission to drive across all five continents in his G-Wagon, recently engaged a US police officer in a fascinating encounter.

Despite being in the US, the police officer was surprised to see a Ghanaian number plate and engaged Ampadu in conversation.

The officer, who hasn't been to Ghana, expressed his admiration for the West African country and shared his desire to visit someday.

American police officer shares what he has heard about Ghana and its women Photo credit: @twospareties Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

"I’ve heard of Ghana, I heard it’s beautiful and I heard the women are beautiful. I’d love to visit Ghana one day," he said.

In an unexpected cultural exchange, Joseph Ampadu showcased Ghana's presence on the global stage by driving through the US. The officer's positive remarks about Ghana reflect the country's reputation, even in regions where he hasn't physically travelled.

Ampadu's journey is a personal adventure and an opportunity to promote Ghana and its rich culture internationally. The encounter highlights the power of travel as a tool for cultural exchange, breaking down borders and fostering understanding between nations.

As Joseph Ampadu continues his remarkable journey, he not only adds miles to his adventure but also contributes to showcasing the positive image of Ghana abroad. The shared optimism between the Ghanaian traveller and the American police officer exemplifies the potential for cross-cultural connections through unexpected encounters on the road.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video that was shared by @twospareties. Read them below:

@Confidencegh said:

Indeed the women are beautiful but 15 percent have sense 70% hook ups

@termminator wrote:

The woman are beautiful . That’s what he knows about Ghana

@qhophypriest said:

have u Heard a country called Ghana nso be se3,is Ghana small county?

@Qwesi U-con wrote:

Indeed our women are beautiful ❤️‍

Muftahu Da-BikeStar said:

This police ‍♀️like woman

@DiWasty0z wrote:

History paa oo Ghana number plate rolling around America I’m imagining the documentations thou

@Tommy said:

Ghana is better in everywhere

@Boss Dee♥️♥️ wrote:

bring them home to witness the weather small

@Hacmorrison said:

We all need to have the experience of traveling

Wanderlust Ghana Set Date To Embark On Another Adventure By Road

Meanwhile, Wanderlust Ghana, known for the Accra to London road trip, is the Ghana Expedition, exploring Accra, Sunyani, Tamale, Ho, and Keta from November 16 to November 20.

The travel club shared the update on Facebook, inviting interested individuals to join the trip by driving or riding along in a bus.

The announcement received positive engagement, with 200 likes and 23 comments on the post.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh