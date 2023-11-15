The man who won a GH¢6 million bet has revealed that his friends now call very often ever since news of him winning the bet surfaced

In an interview, he urged his friends and family to support him in prayer

Many people who reacted to the post congratulated him on winning that huge amount

Fuseini, the young Ghanaian man who became a millionaire overnight after winning a GH¢6 million bet has broken his silence on the reception he now gets from his loved ones.

Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV, Fuseini said ever since news of him winning the bet went viral, his friends now call him very often.

Fuseini made this disclosure after he revealing that everything was set for him to return to Barekese in the Ashanti Region.

The young man concluded by urging his friends and family to support him in prayer.

Ghanaians congratulates him

Many people who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated Fuseini on winning the huge amount

Bring Evidence stated:

When is time for Grace,No story is clear. You just can't explain it.

Kwame Zigah added:

Congratulations bro, soo happy for u. Just be extra careful when with friends and family. Be wise and live long to enjoy ur money.

Sikapa Øffïcial indicated:

Manɣ pɛoplɛ arɛ saɣing congratulations bro, I tap into ɣoʋr blɛssings and all this and that

Degraft Mensah commented:

Quit betting from today else you will see your smoothness level so u quit and enjoy your money for life

AbdulWahab Fuseini added:

Well done bro, you won all your colleagues have lost in the game.

Government deducts 10 per cent tax from Fuseini's winnings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government has deducted ten per cent from Fuseini's winnings as withholding tax.

He revealed to the interviewer that the betting company had paid him and that the amount deducted as tax was GH¢600,000.

Fuseini appealed to the government to the money judiciously to the benefit of Ghanaians.

