Ghanaian artist Kuukua The Artist, in a TikTok video, showcased her impressive artistic skills, unveiling a stunning piece featuring a beautiful black family wearing thick afros made with real synthetic hair. According to the artist, the masterpiece was crafted with reusable fabric, synthetic hair, cowries, and beads and quickly captured the attention of her followers.

In the video, Kuukua shared her creation and announced that she was putting it up for sale at GH¢4,000. The vibrant and culturally rich artwork appealed to many Ghanaians, who flooded the comment section with admiration for the talented artist.

The artwork, depicting a strong sense of unity and identity within the black family, was particularly praised for its use of traditional materials such as cowries and beads. Kuukua's dedication to incorporating these elements added a unique touch to her creation, making it stand out in the world of contemporary art.

Netizens were not only captivated by the visual appeal of the artwork but also expressed their appreciation for the artist's choice to utilize reusable fabric. Many people encouraged her to set up a website and sell her art for more money.

Ghanaian artist impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Makeup Artist In North legon said:

Absolutely beautiful and a unique piece

Kwadwo Sakyi583 wrote:

Honestly,I think 4,000gh is too cheap..get yourself a website and promote your artwork to gain international recognition,you'll make money.I luv it

Mickfii commented:

To be honest, 4k is even overpriced. What you need now is directing traffic to your products, so sell them cheap now, get the audience then increase price

