Social media user @PoundzFlashy has shared an incredible video of a beautiful young lady eating fries and chicken with long nails at an eatery.

In the clip spotted by YEN.com.gh, she could be seen struggling to eat as she relied on her knuckles to pick the fries to her mouth. A netizen, however, thought she coped flawlessly.

She had to pick the fries carefully with her long artificial nails but relied on her knuckles for the chicken.

Do Good (@PoundzFlashy) posted the clip on X (Twitter) on Friday, November 24, with portions of the caption saying:

''I prefer not to speak.''

In the comments, social media users had fewer reactions and words to share about the clip.

Watch the video below:

See the reactions of people

YEN.com.gh compiled the comments from netizens below the post on X.

@nongagwani tagged a friend:

@Cutielk1, come and Carry your cousin.

@olayinka425 indicated:

Truth is, she coped flawlessly.

@Gangbang1020525 reacted:

Hmmm.

Ghanaian lady with unique long nails

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady got her fellow Ghanaians massively talking after a video of her grinding pepper in super long nails surfaced on social media.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @rainbowsarf had her busily cutting some vegetables into an earthenware bowl and then attempting to grind them into a fine paste.

Unfortunately, her long nails made it difficult for her to grind appropriately, but she kept trying.

Lady with long nails struggles to type on her smartphone

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that another viral video gathered steam on social media as it captured the moment a lady fixed nails that were extreme in length and attempted to use her smartphone.

The process was more difficult for her than pushing a stationary wall as she hardly made any headway while using her knuckles to tap on the particular letters she wanted to type on the keyboard.

While some wondered whether she considered her activities before fixing the nails, others thought ladies usually had the solutions figured out before engulfing themselves in such situations.

