A video of the people of Damasua enjoying free WiFi in their homes and offices has gone viral on social media

The people now have access to free internet after their chief installed free WiFi for the community

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and hailed the chief in the comments section of the video

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The people of Damasua, a community in the Bono Region of Ghana, now have free internet access. This development follows the installation of free WiFi, an initiative spearheaded by Nana Ayebiafo Jnana, the Nkosuohene or Development Chief of Dumasua.

Nana Ayebiafo Jnana, known for his commitment to the community's progress, has brought several developmental projects to Dumasua.

A Ghanaian sub-chief is being celebrated for installing free WiFi for his whole community. Image source: Saddick Adams

Source: TikTok

Recently, he built an ultra-modern police station for the people of his community to help curb the crime rate and provide a safer environment for his people.

His latest initiative, providing free WiFi for his community, aims to equip people with digital knowledge and skills.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail sub-chief for free WiFi

Netizens who saw the video were impressed by the sub-chief's gesture. They took to the comment section to express their views.

@saintinvictus8 wrote:

"Nobody should advise them on how to use it we beg."

@AsiwomeSilas wrote:

"If only we can replace the word FREE with SPONSORED in our national discourse. Someone pays for everything even if not the direct beneficiary. Sponsored wifi access for Dumasua residents."

@views09 wrote:

"If a chief in Dumasua can do this then imagine what our leaders who take taxes can do. It’s so sad, herr Ghana."

@MunGoddd wrote:

"God bless this man he’s not like fire lord ozai."

@kojocona wrote:

"Imagine the level of development and comfort Ghana could reach if there were 10 types of this leadership in place!"

@fawogyimiiko wrote:

"Make the man contest for president cos it’s like he get sense pass wanna leaders."

@Wakandanson

"One of the wise ones utilising Starlink for his community most likely. That's a forward thinking chief."

Nana Jnana transforms Dumasua's dusty roads

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ayebiafo Jnana transformed the dusty roads in his community with paved blocks.

Tired of seeing the dusty, uneven roads that plagued the village, he coordinated efforts and invested his money to pave the streets with durable blocks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh