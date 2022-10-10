An 11-year-old Ghanaian boy called Kelvin Nhyira Ansong who identifies himself as being in primary 5 has written a touching letter to Ghana's president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The young boy started off by mentioning that he was not happy although he hoped that the president himself was in a happy mood.

According to the primary 5 pupil, the galamsey activities that have still been ongoing under the watch of the president are badly affecting lives and needs urgent redress.

Photos of boy and letter Photo credit: Joy 99.7FM via Facebook, borgogniels via Getty Images

Source: UGC

"All the rivers have turned like This Way chocolate drink or groundnut soup. But our Sir told us that water is colourless. So please I want you to please send your soldiers and police to catch those who are spoiling the water so that the water will be colourless again and we can get some to drink," Kelvin wrote in the letter shared on JoyNews' verified handle.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the letter

James Kobby Brown indicated:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Last week they held galamsey share holder’s meeting in Kumasi to facilitate new ideas on how to get things unseen, that’s why at they have closed door meetings or off cameras meetings. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo we are very disappointed in you.

Francis Kwame Deku mentioned:

Kelvin, our president says he is looking for evidence before our water can be colourless he is part of the galamseyes

Emmanuel Obeng Juniano stated:

If soldier and police are sent there some illiterate will balme the president for sending Military and police to drive illegal workers away

See the letter below

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh