A new video of Kuami Eugene's former househelp having a time with some individuals has gone viral

The young lady looked happy as she took a stroll in a rural area with the two individuals

This comes after Kuami Eugene sacked her followed by her interview on her salary

The former househelp of Kuami Eugene, Mary, appears to have moved on and is now getting used to living her life without the instructions and care of the Monica hitmaker.

A new video shared on TikTok by @oheneahwabodam showed Mary in the company of a young man and lady having a fun time as they took a stroll in what appeared to be a rural area.

Mary and a young man having a funtime Photo credit: @oheneahwabodam/TikTok

Although the name of the location was not disclosed, Mary looked very excited and wore a bright smile as the man filmed the moment and tried to get her talking. She praised the young man and even labelled him her boss.

This video comes after Mary, in a recent interview, revealed the amount her former employer paid her.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Mary had gathered over 100 likes

Watch the video

Kuami Eugene househelp speaks on salary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene's former househelp, Mary, disclosed that during the first year of working for the singer, she was paid GH¢400.

The young lady, whom Kuami Eugene recently referred to as his assistant, was sacked after reportedly returning very late from an errand.

Kwami Eugene refers to Mary as assistant

Also, Kuami Eugene, in a conversation with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime, shared a unique and touching story about his househelp, Mary.

Eugene refused to label Mary as a househelp or maid and rather warmly referred to her as his assistant. This choice of words left many Ghanaians deeply impressed.

During the conversation, he mentioned that she plays a crucial role in ensuring his well-being and the smooth running of his household.

