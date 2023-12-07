Ghanaian actress Maame Esi Forson has shared a shocking account of being declared dead and waking up in a mortuary in a viral video

Ghanaian actress Maame Esi Forson has stirred widespread curiosity with a video circulating online, where she recounts an astonishing tale of being declared dead and awakening in a mortuary.

In an earlier interview with ZionFelix, Forson affirmed the authenticity of the incident, revealing that she even produced a movie titled "Boafo Ne Hwan" to narrate her extraordinary experience.

According to Forson, the harrowing episode unfolded when the doctor who initially declared her dead refused to release her to her family after she regained consciousness hours after an accident.

The actress claimed that the doctor persistently prevented her family from verifying her condition, presumably to conceal the fact that she was still alive.

Forson detailed the doctor's attempts to convince her that she was, in fact, deceased and recounted her daring escape from the mortuary.

She also disclosed that upon finally reaching home, her family members were so startled that some of them fled in fear.

Expressing concern over the alleged frequency of such incidents, Forson hinted at launching a campaign against such practices.

She asserted that the doctor confided in her, revealing multiple instances of erroneously declaring individuals dead.

Forson's revelation has sparked intense online discussion, leaving many questioning the procedures surrounding death pronouncements and the potential consequences of such errors in the medical field.

Source: YEN.com.gh