A video of a former Di Asa winner opening up on her love life has gone viral online

Dee Baby, in an interview, revealed she is single and was looking for a serious boyfriend who is caring and responsible

Many men who reacted to the video were happy with her answers, whereas others expressed a desire to date her

Dee Baby, the 2020 winner of Di Asa, a dance reality show, has admitted she is searching for a boyfriend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, the young lady, in an interview with Zionfelix, lamented she had been single for the past eight months.

Quizzed by the host about her ideal man, Dee Baby, who works as an online driver, simply said she wants a caring and responsible man.

"I don't have spec, the last time I did that I realized I do not like the person. I, however, want someone who is older than me," she told Zionfelix.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section wished her the best of luck in her search for a lover.

Immadudine Yakubu Ibn stated:

Wonders shall never end, now a days bones are now chasing for dogs

Collinson Brown Dignity commented:

Hmm .. She'll a kinda of humble and very truthful. I just like her braveness and her scene of humour..

Kad Gapetto reacted:

I’m really impressed with her knowledge of life. Extremely intelligent, visionary person, fluent in English and the ability to open herself up for success.

Micky Brown indicated:

I love her and I wanted to marry her

Lady wants to relocate man abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady based in the US disclosed her plans to have her Ghanaian boyfriend join her abroad.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa, Adwoa Amponsah clarified that she will not provide financial support for his journey, stating, "He has to find his way here."

Her decision not to offer financial assistance for her boyfriend's relocation has sparked conversations online.

