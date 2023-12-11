Mary, the former house girl of Kuami Eugene, in an interview, asserted that the viral birthday photos Eugene posted of her were merely for attention purposes

The lady said when she was working for Eugene, the musician took photos of her and posted them when it was not even her birthday

Her comments have sparked reactions from Ghanaians who bashed her for chasing clout with Eugene's name and being ungrateful

Former house help to Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, Mary, has stirred up controversy by claiming that the viral birthday photos shared by the artist were orchestrated solely for attention.

The allegations have ignited a heated debate among Ghanaians, with many accusing Mary of seeking publicity at the expense of the popular musician.

Mary revealed that during her time working for Kuami Eugene, he took photos of her posing with birthday decorations, even though it was not her actual birthday. According to Mary, the incident occurred after the two went out to eat, and Eugene noticed a birthday-themed setup belonging to someone else. Allegedly, he insisted she pose with the decorations, creating the illusion that it was her birthday, only to later share the photos on his Instagram page.

The revelation has sparked criticism directed at Mary, with many Ghanaians accusing her of attempting to gain attention by taking down on Eugene's name. Some have gone further to label her actions as ungrateful, considering the employment she had with Kuami Eugene.

Mary's comments sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

monalisa_amoakohemaa said:

So the cake too was for someone or it’s a different video I watched. Nipa bi nom sei Enti na people have stopped doing good.

flyliz commented:

Little girl, he owes you NOTHING!! Leave him alone. The problem with people is their sense of entitlement

iam.pretty_p said:

But you went to eat at capitol? You Mary can you take yourself to capitol to eat ?

Mary starts YouTube channel

In another story, Kuami Eugene's former house help, Mary has started her content creation journey by opening a YouTube channel.

She took to her TikTok page to beg Ghanaians for her support, and many criticised her, saying she was chasing clout with her issues with Eugene.

The lady granted an interview after her contract with the musician was terminated, making claims that she was underfed and underpaid by the artiste.

