Kuami Eugene's former house help, Mary has started her content creation journey by opening a YouTube channel

She took to her TikTok page to beg Ghanaians for her support, and many criticised her, saying she was chasing clout with her issues with Eugene

The lady granted an interview after her contract with the musician was terminated, making claims that she was underfed and underpaid by the artiste

Mary, the former house help of popular Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, has embarked on a new journey in the content creation business by launching her own YouTube channel.

Kuami Eugene's Former House Help Mary Photo Source: mary_rockstar

Source: TikTok

The move comes in the wake of her termination from employment with the artiste, sparking a flurry of attention and mixed reactions from the public.

Mary took to her TikTok page to appeal for support from Ghanaians, seeking support for her new venture. However, her plea was met with scepticism, with many accusing her of seeking attention and attempting to capitalise on her past association with Kuami Eugene for clout.

The controversy with Eugene began when Mary, in an interview following the end of her contract with the musician, made claims of being underfed and underpaid during her time working for him.

In the interview, Mary detailed her experiences in the household, which she described as a challenging period in her life. Her assertions have since divided public opinion, with some expressing sympathy and others questioning the timing and motive behind her revelations.

Mary sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bhad_bitch said:

what so important that you can share for us .... infact you need to be sued for using that name ungrateful being

The princess wrote:

Ain’t you shame using Eugene’s songs Boie3

Jennifer commented:

So u feel proud of ur self apuuuu

Mary visits KFC

In another story, Kuami Eugene's former house girl, Mary, in a video, visited a KFC restaurant and ordered food.

In the video shared on her TikTok page, the lady embedded Kuami Eugene's latest song, Monica, in the background, which surprised many.

Mary granted an interview after her contract with Eugene was terminated and painted him black, stating that she was underpaid and underfed by the singer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh