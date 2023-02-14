News that a sick boy who needed to be transported to the referral facility was deliberately denied an ambulance has been shot down by the Volta Regional Health Service

The Acting Health Director said efforts to reach the control centre were unsuccessful, hence the decision to transport the sick boy via commercial bus

Currently, the boy is receiving treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital and is in a stable condition

The Health Directorate in the Volta Region has clarified media reports suggesting that the Ghana National Ambulance Service refused to provide an ambulance for a four-year-old boy who had been referred from the local health centre to a teaching hospital.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of JoyNews, the Acting Volta Regional Director of Health Service, Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, revealed that news that the ambulance service refused to transport the sick boy from a health facility in Ziope to the Ho Teaching Hospital on grounds that the parents refused to follow due protocol is not true.

Rather, he clarified that the efforts by the nurse on duty to reach the control centre of the ambulance service failed because she dialled the wrong number.

“The nurses on duty made efforts to reach the ambulance service. And that is where the challenge is, they were not able to get to the ambulance service through the control centre.

He continued that “Later we were to find out the number that the particular nurse had was not the control centre’s number so it meant that the information had not gotten to the ambulance service.

He said the nurses found it prudent to allow for the child to be taken to the Ho Teaching Hospital aboard a commercial bus particularly considering that it was just minutes away.

Dr Dzokoto said the child in question was able to access healthcare adding that he is currently undergoing treatment.

“He is doing better than when he reported, and we are hoping for a quick recovery for the boy”

