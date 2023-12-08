A video of Strika having a good time with his old friend has gone viral on social media

The young actor revealed that his friend came to pay him a visit after hearing of his return from rehabilitation

He thanked the young man for checking up on him and even buying him gifts

It was a moment of joy for Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika in the entertainment industry, as he reunited with an old friend.

The adorable video shared on his TikTok page showed the Beasts Of No Nation actor looking visibly as he sat next to the young man.

Strika reunites with friend Photo credit: @striker.rise/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Strika, who wore a bright smile, revealed in the caption of the video that his friend, upon hearing about his return from rehabilitation, offered to check up on him.

He also thanked the young man for bringing him gifts.

"A good friend visited me when he heard am back from the rehab"

The 16-second video, which had Sarkodie's Country Side playing in the background, raked in over 30,000 likes at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below

Strika gets star treatment from Gunshot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Strika is enjoying his stay with Dr Likee and his team in Kumasi.

The video shared on TikTok showed the Beast Of No Nation actor and Gun Shot, a protégé of Dr Likee, relaxing in a restaurant while sipping some drinks.

Strika proved he is a funny character as he got Gun Shot bursting out in laughter following a funny remark he made about the drink.

Videos have shown moments where Strika and Gun Shot were seen eating at a plush restaurant in the capital of the Ashanti Region.

Strika admits readiness to receive help from Abraham Attah

Also, Strika has reacted positively regarding the idea of receiving support from Abraham Attah if the latter finds it necessary to do so.

He made the confession during an interview with Plus1TV on YouTube. Strika, who looked very calm during the interview, said he had a good rapport with Abraham Attah on the set of Beast Of Nation.

Source: YEN.com.gh