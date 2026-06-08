Kofi Adams has paid a courtesy visit to the Philadelphia church to seek spiritual support ahead of the upcoming World Cup matches

Spiritual leader Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah offered prayers and blessings to the sports minister during the service

The minister travelled to the church to seek divine intervention because the Black Stars are scheduled to play a crucial match in Philadelphia

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The sports minister, Kofi Adams, visited the Philadelphia church to receive spiritual blessings from Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah ahead of the upcoming World Cup tournament.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams sought spiritual support from Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah ahead of crucial World Cup matches for the Black Stars. Image credit: Michael Oti Adjei, Adom Kyei-Duah/Facebook

Source: UGC

The minister travelled to the spiritual ground to seek divine backing because the Black Stars will play one of their key tournament matches in Philadelphia abroad.

Sports Minister runs to Adom Kyei-Duah

During the service, the spiritual leader held the hands of the politician and prayed for the team's success in their upcoming games.

“Go and take your testimony. Go for it. You are free,” Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah told the Minister as he offered his blessings.

The minister explained that he deemed it necessary to seek spiritual intervention at the Philadelphia church before leaving the country for the international matches.

The Facebook post below has the videos of the Sports Minister seeking divine intervention from the spiritual leader Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Reactions to Kofi Adams seeking divine intervention

The video of the prayer session has generated diverse reactions online among football fans and church members.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the minister's post below:

Baronmeezydirectives said:

"Philadelphia ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌😍😍."

Sarahblinks244 wrote:

"Go for what exactly 😂😂😂."

official_royalwill commented:

"Bibinii kraaaaa"

The Instagram video below shows Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah blessing the Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Kofi Adams confronted over Black Stars performance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an incident happened after the Black Stars played Wales in a friendly match in Cardiff on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, which gained attention.

A now-viral video on the Instagram page of GH Hyper captured a rare moment when a young Ghanaian man approached Sports Minister Kofi Adams to express his concerns.

Source: YEN.com.gh