Ghana’s Sports Minister Visits Philadelphia Church Ahead of the World Cup
- Kofi Adams has paid a courtesy visit to the Philadelphia church to seek spiritual support ahead of the upcoming World Cup matches
- Spiritual leader Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah offered prayers and blessings to the sports minister during the service
- The minister travelled to the church to seek divine intervention because the Black Stars are scheduled to play a crucial match in Philadelphia
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The sports minister, Kofi Adams, visited the Philadelphia church to receive spiritual blessings from Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah ahead of the upcoming World Cup tournament.
The minister travelled to the spiritual ground to seek divine backing because the Black Stars will play one of their key tournament matches in Philadelphia abroad.
Sports Minister runs to Adom Kyei-Duah
During the service, the spiritual leader held the hands of the politician and prayed for the team's success in their upcoming games.
“Go and take your testimony. Go for it. You are free,” Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah told the Minister as he offered his blessings.
The minister explained that he deemed it necessary to seek spiritual intervention at the Philadelphia church before leaving the country for the international matches.
The Facebook post below has the videos of the Sports Minister seeking divine intervention from the spiritual leader Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.
Reactions to Kofi Adams seeking divine intervention
The video of the prayer session has generated diverse reactions online among football fans and church members.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the minister's post below:
Baronmeezydirectives said:
"Philadelphia ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌😍😍."
Sarahblinks244 wrote:
"Go for what exactly 😂😂😂."
official_royalwill commented:
"Bibinii kraaaaa"
The Instagram video below shows Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah blessing the Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
Kofi Adams confronted over Black Stars performance
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an incident happened after the Black Stars played Wales in a friendly match in Cardiff on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, which gained attention.
A now-viral video on the Instagram page of GH Hyper captured a rare moment when a young Ghanaian man approached Sports Minister Kofi Adams to express his concerns.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh