Over the years, TikTok has become a dominant social media platform where many Ghanaians visit in search of exciting and engaging content.

While many Ghanaian content creators use the medium to churn out motivational messages, educate and promote businesses, others also share hilarious videos that get many people bursting out in laughter.

As we draw the curtains on 2023, YEN.com.gh looks at five funny TikTok videos from Ghana that went viral in 2023 and captivated many people.

1. Policewoman rejects flowers from stranger

Social media users had a good laugh in 2023 after a video showing how a TikToker was told off as he tried to woo a female police officer on duty went viral.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man went down on one knee and tried to act nice by giving the police officer a flower.

Luck however eluded him, as the policewoman was in no mood for jokes hence smashed the flower out of his hand, after which she issued a stern warning to him.

2. Cats and mouse share food

Also, a Ghanaian man was left in disbelief after he chanced on two cats and a mouse eating together in public.

The viral video on TikTok showed the moment the mouse and two cats were seen eating leftover food from the same bowl.

The unnamed man was surprised that the cats and mouse could put aside their difference and enjoy a meal, hence, creating a public spectacle.

3.Haircut of Ghanaian man evokes laughter

A Ghanaian barber left many rolling on the floor with laughter after he shared a short video of his client's new haircut.

Taking to TikTok, the barber showed the moment his client was happily smiling as he took a beak to admire what he had done.

The barber, in a bid to prove that he was good at his job, measured the hairline of his client by writing the length on the forehead. Many who saw the video could not contain their laughter.

4.TikToker pranks to Ashaiman police station, gets arrested

A Ghanaian content creator went viral as he tried to prank a police officer near the Ashaiman Police station.

Everything happened as the police officer bought a bottle of water from a street hawker only for the TikToker to rudely take the bottle from his hand, open it and starting drinking the water.

The officer on realizing that the young man wanted to make a fool out of him then, quickly took back the bottled water and grabbed him by the waist. The video ended with the officer seen taking the young man to the police station.

5. Ghanaian lady refuses to buy after converting the price into cedis

A Ghanaian lady currently resident in Bahrain refused to purchase one tuber of yam at a cost 6.5 Bahraini Dinar which converts into GH¢220.

The lady asked why the yam was so expensive only to be told that it was imported, hence, the cost of transportation was also factored into it.

At the point, she returned the yam to the shelf adding that she cannot afford to spend GH¢220 on a tuber of yam.

