Ghanaian celebrities tend to throw eye-catching birthday parties, and in 2023, it was no different as some celebrities dominated the trends with their parties

Some of these celebrities had fans talking about them on their big day as they made merry and cut cake

Osei Kwame Despite, D-Black, Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif and Yvonne Nelson are some of the celebrities who had memorable parties

Ghanaian celebrities have once again proven that they know how to throw a party, as 2023 witnessed some spectacular birthday celebrations. From lavish gatherings to heartfelt moments, these stars dominated the trends on their special days, leaving fans talking. YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of stellar parties from the year.

Osei Kwame Despite

CEO of Despite Media, Osei Kwame Despite, celebrated his 61st birthday in grand style on Thursday, February 2, 2023. The business mogul, along with his friends, embarked on a trip to Peduase and Mampong-Akuapem for a series of celebratory activities. Videos surfaced online showing Despite and friends converging at Ernest Ofori Sarpong's house, followed by an impressive G-Wagon convoy.

Black Sherif

Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif marked his 21st birthday in a private ceremony with close friends and team members. A video from the party surfaced online, capturing the Second Sermon hitmaker delivering a speech before cutting his gold and black-themed birthday cake.

D-Black

On January 12, 2023, D-Black, the Black Avenue CEO, celebrated his birthday in style at a posh restaurant. The musician and entrepreneur played host to a star-studded guest list, including Reggie Rockson, Sarkodie, Andy Dosty, DJ Breezy, and Sefa, among others.

Nana Ama McBrown

On August 15, 2023, Nana Ama McBrown turned 46 and celebrated the day with her daughter Baby Maxin. The Ghanaian actress shared a cute video online in an all-white outfit as she and her daughter Maxin joyfully cut a birthday cake.

Yvonne Nelson's Birthday

Actress Yvonne Nelson celebrated her birthday with a wish to receive a surprise call from her biological father. Yvonne's daughter, Ryn Roberts, expressed a desire to talk to her grandfather, whom she has never met. The actress has been on a quest to identify her birth father after DNA tests disproved her mother's initial claims about his identity. This made her birthday party more emotional and noteworthy.

