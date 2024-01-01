The 4th IJHS Awards honored over 200 Ghanaian students for their outstanding achievements in international contests and for showcasing global academic excellence

Programs Director Abel Ohene Acquaye expressed gratitude for providing opportunities to talented students and emphasized the fulfillment derived from their success

Acquaye's sentiments were shared with YEN.com.gh, where he highlighted the academy's mission to expand its impact in the coming years

More than 200 Ghanaian students have been honored at the recent 4th IJHS Awards ceremony for their exceptional achievements in various international academic contests.

The event, organized by The Sharks Quiz Ghana Olympiad Academy, aimed to commend the efforts of students who displayed remarkable prowess in global competitions.

Among the standout performers was Russell Jabada from Jireh International, Ashaiman, who clinched 7th place globally in the VANDA Global Science competition, earning a prestigious Gold medal.

Ghanaian students get honored at 4th IJHS Awards Photo credit: Mr Abel Ohene Acquaye

Source: UGC

The ceremony highlighted success stories from the academy's initiatives, revealing that in 2023 alone, nearly ten thousand students engaged in their modules.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Approximately 10% of these students received sponsorships through scholarships and discounts, with less than 10% emerging as medalists.

Notable mentions at the awards ceremony included Bill Quaynor (Science - 1st), Shrirang (Science - 3rd), Anne-Lois Acheampong (English - 2nd), and Jude Boachie (Science - 4th), acknowledged as global champions in their respective categories.

The gathering brought together principals, coaches, parents, and teachers to commend the outstanding achievements of the students.

What Mr Abel Ohene Acquaye said about the successes chalked by the young people

The Programs Director of The Sharks Quiz Ghana Olympiad Academy, Mr. Abel Ohene Acquaye, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to nurture young talents.

Acquaye shared his joy in providing global education opportunities to students who might not have access otherwise and mentioned the fulfillment derived from their excellence.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Acquaye stated,

"I consider myself very lucky to be doing what I do. Being constantly surrounded with smart kids who push themselves beyond the limits all year round courtesy our programs - The Sharks Quiz Ghana Olympiad Academy, The Orators, #Mathleticus, #GHSTEMOlympiad is a dream I live out daily. You won't be too surprised, though, if you knew me from childhood."

He further commented,

"When we afford those who on a normal day won't get access to these global education opportunities, and they excel at it, I tell you what that's really fulfilling."

Speaking on the academy's vision for the future, Acquaye noted, "We want to, in 2024, reach out to and achieve more with our candidates."

Achimota School prodigy Tyrone Iras Marhguy celebrates triumph as national top scorer in 2023 American Mathematics Olympiad

In another related story, Tyrone Iras Marhguy, an outstanding student from Achimota School in Ghana, is reveling in his recent academic successes.

He has earned the prestigious title of national top scorer in the 2023 American Mathematics Olympiad, surpassing over 150,000 students globally.

Achimota School commends Tyrone Iras Marhguy for excelling in the 2023 American Math Olympiad

Meanwhile, Achimota School has praised Tyrone Iras Marhguy for achieving the overall best in the 2023 American Math Olympiad.

This recognition follows Marhguy's remarkable performance with 8As in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The celebration of the young prodigy's achievements on social media sparked diverse reactions from netizens.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh