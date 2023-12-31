Tyrone Iras Marhguy, an Achimota School prodigy in Ghana, has basked in his multiple academic achievements on X

He's just been crowned the National Top Scorer in the 2023 American Mathematics Olympiad over more than 150,000 students worldwide

Netizens have flooded the comments section of his post with compliments, as many praised him

Ghanaian student Tyrone Iras Marhguy has celebrated emerging as the National Top Scorer in the 2023 American Mathematics Olympiad.

The young Rastafarian, who was denied acceptance into Achimota School due to his dreadlocks but subsequently received enrolment after a court order, bagged two awards for his remarkable achievements in Grade 12.

Marhguy received a gold medal after defeating contests from over 150,000 students worldwide. He also earned the Vanda Science International Olympiad in the Silver category out of 38,000 students.

Marhguy highlights his achievement

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Marhguy basked in the joy of his accomplishments.

"We did it fam! American Math Olympiad - Gold Medalist - Overall National Top Scorer (~150,000+). Vanda Science Olympiad - Silver Medalist (~38,000+). Int. Jnr. Honor Society - 2023," he posted on Saturday, December 30.

Peeps commend Tyrone Iras Marhguy

Reactions trailed the post of Tyrone Iras Marhguy on X. YEN.com.gh compiled some here.

@bandexwin indicated:

Congratulations again, @marhguy_tyrone! The future looks exceptionally bright.

@Osbornologist commented:

I like how you keep on tagging Achimota for the successes you have attained. You didn't let their toxic treatment get into your heart.

@mansa99xx said:

You deserve all the blessings coming your way!

@Benign_Benignly reacted:

Awesome, keep soaring high, lad.

@YawArsenal1 said:

Congratulations, my boy. Our hood is proud of you.

@bour_bright mentioned:

Chief cornerstone! Congrats! That's how God moves!

Tyrone's stormy SHS academic journey

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, two Rastafarian students, sued the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, the Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General for refusing to enrol them, citing school regulations that required them to shave their dreadlocks.

The court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, established that the rules cannot constrain the two students' fundamental human rights.

KOD gifts Tyrone GH¢5,000

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media star and business owner Kofi Okyere-Darko, known in entertainment circles as KOD, fulfilled a promise to give Tyrone Iras Marhguy a Christmas treat.

The CEO of NINETEEN57 pledged to honour the former Achimota School student after the prodigy earned straight As in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In an update, the entrepreneur posted visuals showing moments he posed with Tyrone and his two sisters at NINETEEN57, where he presented cash and products to the learner.

