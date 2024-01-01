Achimota School has lauded Tyrone Iras Marhguy for emerging as the overall best in the 2023 American Math Olympiad

It comes after Marhguy achieved 8As in this year's edition of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

After celebrating the milestone of the young genius on social media, netizens reacted with different opinions

Achimota School has added its accolades to the chorus of voices praising Tyrone Iras Marhguy for emerging as the gold medalist in this year's edition of the American Math Olympiad.

Marhguy was awarded for clinching the top spot over more than 150,000 students worldwide. He also received a silver medal in the Vanda Science Olympiad contest with more than 38,000 learners.

Achimota School hails Tyrone Iras Marhguy for emerging overall best in 2023 American Math Olympiad. Photo credit: @AchimotaSchool/@marhguy_tyrone.

In a post on X, Achimota School praised Marhguy for adding to his recent academic accomplishment. He earned straight As in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

''He DID IT AGAIN! Congratulations, Akora Tyrone Marhguy,'' the school posted.

Peeps share diverse opinions

Reactions trailed the post by Achimota School. While some praised Tyrone Iras Marhguy, others criticised the school.

Tyrone's stormy SHS academic journey

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Tyrone Iras Marhguy and Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, two Rastafarian students, sued the Achimota School Board of Governors, the Minister of Education, the Ghana Education Service, and the Attorney General for refusing to enrol them, citing school regulations that required them to shave their dreadlocks.

The court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo established that the rules cannot constrain the two students' fundamental human rights.

KOD gifts Tyrone GH¢5,000

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media star and business owner Kofi Okyere-Darko, known in entertainment circles as KOD, fulfilled a promise to give Tyrone Iras Marhguy a Christmas treat.

The CEO of NINETEEN57 pledged to honour the former Achimota School student after the prodigy earned straight As in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In an update, the entrepreneur posted visuals showing moments he posed with Tyrone and his two sisters at NINETEEN57, where he presented cash and products to the learner.

