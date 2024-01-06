Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has marked her name in the sands of time with her Guinness World Records (GWR) cook-a-thon attempt

As of Saturday, January 6, she had cooked for over 120 hours, unofficially breaking the record of Irish Chef Alan Fisher

After announcing the impressive milestone on X, fans took to the comments section to praise Chef Failatu

Ghanaian Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has unofficially broken Irish Chef Alan Fisher's cook-a-thon Guinness World Record after cooking for over 120 hours.

Chef Fisher clinched the title with 119 hours and 54 minutes after breaking the record of Nigerian Hilda Baci's previous milestone of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Chef Failatu reportedly plans to cook for 200 hours over reports that a Ugandan chef had also finished a 144-hour cook-a-thon attempt.

Her team took to X (previously Twitter) to update fans about her attempt to become the new record holder for an individual's most prolonged cooking.

"IT'S 120 HOURS AND COUNTING . 5 DAYS SINCE WE STARTED THIS JOURNEY, THE LOVE AND SUPPORT FROM GHANAIANS KEEP US GOING. THANK YOU EVERYONE," the caption read.

Peeps react to Faila's achievement

Many heaped accolades on Chef Failatu in the comments. YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments here.

@TUUHEE commented:

Keep going.

@_philiptetteh posted:

Full support.

@sum109 said:

Going good.

@Bryian_gates indicated:

I wish you could break your record by going the extra mile. The love from the people of Ghana is your strength.

@mxbarbs reacted:

Congratulations, dear.

@toboak said:

Big ups, champ.

@serwaahK posted:

Well done, Faila.

@pizarob3 said:

You've motivated me to marry a Northerner.

Chef Failatu Abdul Razak cries as chief of staff supports her cook-a-thon attempt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Failatu Abdul Razak was overwhelmed with emotions when the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare showed up at her cook-a-thon to support her.

The culinary artist is attempting to break the current Guinness World Record for the most prolonged cooking by an individual, a feat held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 54 minutes.

She has done over 119 hours, surpassing Nigerian Hilda Baci's 93-hour and 11-minute record. Chef Failatu reportedly plans to do 200 hours due to reports that a Ugandan chef had also completed a 144-hour cook-a-thon attempt.

Soldiers thrill fans of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak at cook-a-thon venue

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wowed the crowd while supporting Chef Failatu Abdul Razak in her bid to break the Guinness World Record cook-a-thon.

Cook-a-thon involves any attempt to set a milestone surpassing an individual's previous record for the most prolonged GWR cooking.

Chef Faila began her attempt on Monday, January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, where she is expected to end on Friday, January 5.

