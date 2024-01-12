Ghana's Chef Faila Abdul-Razak had several emotional breakdowns during her GWR cook-a-thon attempt from Monday, January 1, 2024, to Wednesday, January 10

In videos, the chef experiences a meltdown when former first lady Lordina Mahama and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare visit her

Here are all the moments Chef Faila was overwhelmed with emotions in and outside her cook-a-thon kitchen

On Monday, January 1, 2024, Ghana's Chef Faila Abdul-Razak commenced her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt, which ended on Wednesday, January 10.

The culinary artist received massive support from Ghanaians, including prominent personalities in politics, entertainment, and football.

3 times Chef Faila Abdul-Razak broke down in tears at her cook-a-thon. Photo credit: @FailaAbdulRazak.

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, and former first lady Lordina Mahama showed up at her cook-a-thon to support her.

Besides the politicians, Ghanaian football legends Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston and Asamoah Gyan also graced Chef Faila's cooking marathon with their presence. There were moments when the chef broke down in tears during the high-profile figures' visit.

Here are three times Chef Faila had an emotional meltdown during her cook-a-thon adventure.

1. Former first lady Lordina and Chef Faila exude emotional vibes

Chef Faila could not contain her emotions when former first lady Lordina Mahama entered the cook-a-thon kitchen.

2. Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei-Opare visits Chef Faila's cook-a-thon

Chef Failatu broke down in uncontrollable tears when Akosua Frema Osei-Opare arrived to encourage her.

3. Chef Faila cries as she concludes her cook-a-thon attempt

Chef Faila wept when she officially ended her cook-a-thon after 227 hours of cooking.

Chef Faila recalls crippling experience before cook-a-thon

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Faila recounted a crippling experience on the night she arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to kick off her GWR cook-a-thon adventure.

During a press conference after the nearly 10-day cooking marathon, she recounted a near-paralysing experience, which took the Grace of God and her medical team to revive her.

Chef Faila described the encounter as terrible because it left her motionless and her team confused.

