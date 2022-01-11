A young man, Li Jingwei, who was kidnapped and trafficked many years ago was finally reunited with his family

This was made possible because he preserved the landscape to his home by drawing its map every day between the ages of 5 and 13

A clip showing the moment he saw his mother again got many people emotional as the woman could not stop crying

A man, Li Jingwei, who was kidnapped and sold when he was four years old in 1989 has seen his family again more than 30 years later.

Aljazeera revealed that the Chinese man was sold to a family in Henan province. While speaking with the media, Jingwei said he could not remember anything, including the names of his parents and where he came from.

The man said that he never remembered his parents' names. Photo source: @aljazeeraenglish

He drew in sand and notebooks

The man said that when he was abducted, he only remembered how his parents looked like and the landscape that leads to his home.

So, every day, he drew a map that could take him back home. He did that daily until he was 13 years old so that he would not forget.

Between the age of five and 13, Jingwei drew the maps in the sand and notebooks so that his recalling ability can be sharp.

Many decades after, the young man posted the map on social media, telling everyone to help him locate his family.

How his family was found

The police swung into action with his DNA sample and villagers were able to identify a family based on his hand-drawn map.

On January 1, the young man reunited with his mother as tears could not stop flowing. This was the first time he would be seeing her since he was four years old. Jingwei said he feels at peace.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

realsunilkaushal said:

"Wish someone can now make it into a movie."

natrah_noor said:

"What a great story and he was such a smart kid to think that far ahead at that age."

ghadeer.husseini said:

"Wonderful to see the wonderful reunion! The need for family Love & belonging is powerful!

_aimaq_abdul_21 said:

"May others like him also find their lost families."

