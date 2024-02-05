Vice-Chancellor of UPSA, Prof Okoe Amartey, advised new male students not to use tuition fees to buy phones for female friends

He said that from his observed trend, such relationships lead to imbalance and potential setbacks

He said it was important for students to make wise decisions and cautioned that female counterparts may graduate and move on, leaving male students behind

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof Okoe Amartey, has issued a cautionary message to first-year male students.

In a candid address to new students, he encouraged the male students to make wise financial decisions and desist from using their money meant for their education on girls.

Specifically, he advised against using tuition fees to purchase phones for female friends, highlighting a recurring trend observed over the years.

Prof Amartey said there are potential long-term consequences, stating that female students may graduate and move forward, leaving their male counterparts behind, thereby encouraging young men to prioritize their future.

"And to our male students, I urge you not to use your fees to buy phones for your female friends. We have seen it over the years. They (female students) will graduate and leave you behind. Be wise and think about your future."

The VC of UPSA advised the male students and cautioned their female counterparts to beware of men who come to toast them.

He said most male students will leave the ladies by the time they are done with school, which will only bring sadness.

Source: YEN.com.gh