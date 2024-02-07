Takoradi-based broadcaster Michael Osei was found dead in his room after his absence from work

Friends and tenants near the 35-year-old's home broke into his room to find him motionless in bed

The broadcaster left behind a wife and two children who are residing in Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region

A Takoradi-based TV host, Michael Osei, also known as Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang, was found dead in his room at Takoradi in the Western Region.

Tenkorang, the morning show host on New Day TV, was scheduled to start work early on Monday, February 5, but did not show up.

Michael Osei. Source: Starrfmonline

Source: Facebook

People who tried to reach him via phone were unsuccessful.

Some tenants eventually broke into his room and found him in his bed motionless.

The 35-year-old was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

There have been no reports on the cause of death.

He had previously worked with various local media outlets in Koforidua, including Starr TV.

Tenkorang left behind a wife and two children, residing in Akyem Tafo, Eastern Region.

Source: YEN.com.gh