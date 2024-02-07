Global site navigation

Takoradi Morning Show Host Found Dead In His Room After Absence From Set
Takoradi Morning Show Host Found Dead In His Room After Absence From Set

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
  • Takoradi-based broadcaster Michael Osei was found dead in his room after his absence from work
  • Friends and tenants near the 35-year-old's home broke into his room to find him motionless in bed
  • The broadcaster left behind a wife and two children who are residing in Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region

A Takoradi-based TV host, Michael Osei, also known as Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang, was found dead in his room at Takoradi in the Western Region.

Tenkorang, the morning show host on New Day TV, was scheduled to start work early on Monday, February 5, but did not show up.

Michael osei found dead
Michael Osei. Source: Starrfmonline
Source: Facebook

People who tried to reach him via phone were unsuccessful.

Some tenants eventually broke into his room and found him in his bed motionless.

The 35-year-old was rushed to hospital but declared dead on arrival.

There have been no reports on the cause of death.

He had previously worked with various local media outlets in Koforidua, including Starr TV.

Tenkorang left behind a wife and two children, residing in Akyem Tafo, Eastern Region.

Human remains shrine found in the room of the Koforidua man who took his life

Human remains were found in the room of a man who took his life in a suburb of New Juaben North.

The deceased, Yaw Christopher, was discovered hanging in his room on the morning of November 8, 2023.

Police also discovered other items like cola nuts and other objects used for ritual purposes.

Vincent McCauley dies, cause of death revealed

In other sad news, Vincent McCauley, who played Max's role in the popular YOLO and Things We Do For Love TV series, has passed away.

News of the actor's passing emerged on social media on January 18, 2024. Shortly after his death surfaced online, actor Adjetey Annan took to social media to share his heartfelt condolences.

Later, Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah disclosed on TV3 that Vincent McCauley died from complications from a brain tumour.

Source: YEN.com.gh

