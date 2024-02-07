Peter Bawuah, a Ghanaian master's student in Canada, has narrated how he helps his white landlord and what he gets in return

Peter said his humility, service and dedication towards his white landlord have led him to gain favour

Despite his academic pursuits, he voluntarily undertakes household chores and maintains a respectful and supportive relationship with his landlord

A Ghanaian student residing in Canada has shared his story of gratitude towards his landlord, highlighting how his humble service and dedication have fostered a warm relationship and support.

Despite being a master's student, he voluntarily does household chores, including cleaning and maintenance, without being asked.

In a Facebook post, Peter Bawuah attributed his ethos of humility and service to his upbringing and the wise counsel of his mother, who he said always advised him to respect everyone.

Peter's landlord has reciprocated his humility and dedication by providing support beyond the norm, including purchasing necessities like bed sheets and winter jackets and showing flexibility with rent payments.

Peter Bawuah expressed his willingness to go above and beyond, even assisting his landlord at odd hours, demonstrating his commitment to building trust and fostering a positive relationship.

He encouraged fellow international students to prioritise humility, service, and building genuine relationships rather than striving to impress or live beyond their means.

Reactions to Peter's post

@Marzuk Bin Nuur said:

Building healthy relationship with the right people is necessary and helps you to creep up the ladder of success in different endeavors. Get connected!!!

Prince Morgan wrote:

People are doors

Udoka Lilian Page said:

Building Healthy relationship with people any place u find ur urself is very important.. Sometimes it brings connections and favour to someone.. I say Amen to your prayers

Esther Ayaoba Celestial wrote:

Amen amen amen to your prayers ❤️ your words are lifting and encouraging, it's indeed good to be good no doubt

Favour Joseph said:

Definitely humility is the key.

Jehoshaphat Ayeh wrote:

What are see here is humility, Honor and character. Keep up the Good work

