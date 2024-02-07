Ghanaian expatriate Mark Amofa Baah had to close his poultry farm in Ghana due to an employee prioritising church over work

Ghanaian expatriate Mark Amofa Baah, residing in the UK, started a poultry farm in Ghana but had to shut it down after a while.

He said that even though that was not his intention when he started the business, he had to sell the fowls and close the business painfully.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Mark said he initially established the business upon returning to Ghana but faced challenges as he managed it remotely from the UK, particularly with an unproductive employee.

Mark Amofa Baah said he still dreams of setting up a business in Ghana so he can move back home.

He explained that his employee focused only on church and not the job he had been paid for. Despite his efforts to manage the farm's operations remotely, his employee failed to uphold responsibilities, resulting in poor animal care and production setbacks.

Mark's plans to return to Ghana permanently and oversee the business were thwarted by the employee's actions, ultimately leading to the closure of the poultry farm.

He added that he longs to return to Ghana since life abroad is like a "prison" to him. However, the employee's negligence dashed his aspirations, leaving him disillusioned with the challenges of managing a business from afar.

Despite the setback, Mark remains determined to rebuild and contribute positively to Ghana's economic development.

Watch the interview below:

