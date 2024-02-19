A video of Chef Kwartemaaa's ongoing cook-a-thon has got people talking on social media

The chef said her decision to cook for 20 hours was aimed at breaking the current cook-a-thon record

Many people who reacted to the video also had diverse opinions of her ongoing record attempt

Reactions have trailed a video from Chef Abena Kwartemaa's ongoing cooking marathon world record attempt.

This comes after the Ghanaian chef, who is also cooking for twenty days in an attempt to break the current world record for the longest cooking time, showed signs of fatigue after cooking for 44 hours.

Chef Kwartemaa's cook-a-thon

The video which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @queencypress showed the moment Chef Kwartemaa sat down and drank a lot of water, after which she continued with the cooking.

A commenter who reacted to the video wondered if the Kumasi-based chef would cook for 1000 hours, considering reports of other ongoing cooking marathons.

In her response, Chef Kwartemaa revealed that she had set her sights only on the current record set by Irish Chef Alan Fisher, which is 119 hours 57 minutes.

"I’m only competing with Alan Fisher, the official record holder accepted and recognized by Guinness World Records," she replied a commenter.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the cook-a-thon by Chef Kwartemaa

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the record attempt by Chef Kwartemaa

ernestinabaffoe50 stated:

Eii am even tired for her

thomasamoah279 indicated:

Kumasi let's support our own

hamiduramatu818

I can see tiredness but keep on sweetheart

teiko66 stated:

she's tired already

