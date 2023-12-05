A video of a man cruising a jet car has got many people taking on social media

The high-speed car had a Kantanka-like logo on it as it was cruising apparently in a river in Ghana

Many people who reacted the video were stunned to see a Ghanaian-made jet car

Social media has been thrown into a frenzy after a video of a jet car with a Kantanka logo on it went viral.

The video YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok showed the high-speed orange vehicle cruising on a river apparently in Ghana.

The way and manner in which the driver rode the jet car was evident that the vehicle was of high quality.

The caption of the video called for Kantanka Automobile to be studied in schools due to the good work it was doing.

"Kantanka must be studied in school, this is made in Ghana," the caption read

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 500 likes and 22 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video agreed with the TikToker regarding his opinion that Kantanka must be commended.

Khaliefa Nass stated:

I cry whenever I think about Ghana and Africa as a hole wake up Africa the time is now

Khojo Jeff indicated:

Funding oo…funding and market

Joe Okyere commented:

Someone can do this in ghana?

Bruce wrote:

but has Kantanka made a car himself? google lifan 820 and google Kantanka Mensah and tell me the difference. learn

Frank Nana Agyemang replied:

They are waiting for him to die with all this knowledge before Ghana Ghana Ghana hmmm

Kantanka cars are durable

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile, Safo Kantanka Junior has clarified why his cars were unable to partake in the Accra to London road trip.

According to the CEO of Kantanka Automobiles, the Kantanka cars are reliable and more than capable of taking part in a trip from Accra to London.

The CEO of Kantanka Automobiles revealed during an interview with TV3 that the Ghanaian automaker's vehicles are made to perform well on a variety of terrains.

