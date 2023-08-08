Wanderlusts Ghana team revealed that they reached out to Kantanka Automobile to sponsor their trip but did not get a response

Some social media users asked if the Ghana-made vehicles could have made it from Accra to London without any problems

Safo Kantanka Junior said the vehicle would have easily made the journey since they have tested them on harsh terrains

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kantanka Automobile, Safo Kantanka Junior, is really bent on clearing the company's name from the brouhaha generated due to the Accra to London road trip.

According to the CEO of Kantanka Automobiles, the Kantanka cars are reliable and more than capable of taking part in a trip from Accra to London.

The CEO of Kantanka Automobiles revealed during an interview with TV3 that the Ghanaian automaker's vehicles are made to perform well on a variety of terrains.

Safo Kantanka Junior was responding to criticisms that, his cars failed to be part of the Accra to London road trip because Kantanka did not have cars of the right quality for such a trip

He said that models of Kantanka vehicles have been given to high-level offices in Ghana for evaluation and feedback.

He said they did not find any faults with the vehicles but rather gave positive feedback and endorsements.

"The cars are durable. The Kantanka automobiles are used at the presidency, they are used by high-profile personalities like the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osie TuTu II. I even gave one of my pickup vehicles to John Dumelo for a month, and none of them have had any complains about the car." Kantanka Junior said.

Wanderlust wanted to showcase Ghana-made vehicles

Earlier, a team member who participated in the Accra to London road trip explained why they contacted Kantanka Automobile Company Limited.

Richard Anim said they love to promote made-in-Ghana products and therefore thought it would be a good idea to showcase a Ghanaian-assembled car to the world.

However, all attempts made by the Wanderlust team to contact Kantanka Automobile Company Limited proved futile.

Kantanka CEO said Wanderlust never reached out to him

However, the Kantanka CEO said on social media that he was unaware of such a great opportunity to promote his products. He added that heads would roll for this error.

“This is something I would have loved to be part of,” Nana Kwadwo Safo Jnr said in a tweet on Monday.

He added that no one contacted him about this historic trip.

Richard Osei Anim, however, holds a different viewpoint. He assured JoyNews that his staff could use correspondence to provide evidence to the contrary.

“We’ve got receipts, but again we’re being magnanimous,” he said.

