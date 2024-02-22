Diana, a Ghanaian residing in the UK, initially believed life abroad was the epitome of success and easy prosperity

However, her perspective shifted dramatically upon arrival, experiencing the harsh realities and challenges within the first week

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, she said due to her experiences, she would want to return to Ghana

Diana, a Ghanaian residing in the UK, shared her eye-opening journey to the UK and the stark realities she encountered upon arrival, dispelling her previous misconceptions about life abroad.

She admitted to harbouring the belief that living abroad represented the pinnacle of success, assuming it was easy to attain prosperity in a foreign land.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Diana confessed to criticising her friends and family abroad for their perceived stinginess in not offering her financial support.

Diana said she wants to return to Ghana, but she has not saved enough money yet Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

Initially, Diana dismissed her friend's warnings about the challenges of living abroad, attributing them to laziness.

However, her perspective shifted drastically upon her arrival in the UK. Contrary to her expectations, she encountered difficulties within the first week, leading to profound regret over her decision.

Diana added that she regretted even more when the person who had promised to accommodate her proved unreliable, leaving her stranded.

Ghanaian in UK wants to return home

Diana, who arrived in the UK in 2011, said she wants to return to Ghana, but the money isn't available. She stated the amount of money she needs to be able to travel to her motherland.

"Since I got here in 2011, I have never been home. If everything was ok why won't I come home? If I am able to save about £100,000, then I will return to Ghana. It may take me several years to save that amount."

Watch the video below:

UK-based Ghanaian woman says she wants to return home

Source: YEN.com.gh