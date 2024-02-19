A mentally ill man has killed four persons at Banda-Nkwanta in the Bole District in the Savannah Region

The mentally ill man was eventually killed when Ghana police officers responded to the scene of his rampage

The deceased persons have since been buried while the injured are receiving medical attention

The man, named Daganaa, went on a violent spree with a machete, killing four people on Sunday, February 18, 2024.

The suspect was eventually confronted by police. Source: Getty Images

Graphic Online reported that Daganaa tried to use a washroom in a house in his environs, and when he was denied entry, he stabbed one of the occupants in the back and fled.

Continuing his rampage, he entered a home where two children were sleeping and stabbed them.

One other man sleeping in his compound was also killed in the attack.

The suspect attacked police officers who responded to the scene and was shot and killed.

The deceased persons have since been buried while the injured are receiving treatment at the Bole government hospital.

Though largely harmless, mentally ill men have been the subject of violent incidents in the past.

A 21-year-old Pragya rider was killed by a mentally ill person at Ajumako in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District.

According to reports, the victim was trying to separate a fight between two mentally ill persons.

The suspect in the killing was beaten by angry residents and sent to the Ajumako District Police Command after the incident.

Two men have their heads shaved with machetes after stealing goats

YEN.com.gh reported that two persons accused of stealing three goats from a chop bar had their heads shaved with machetes.

The two suspects were being targeted by a youth group at Sawdadiem in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

They were also accused of committing other crimes in the community, such as sexual assault.

A chop bar owner reported the theft of three of her goats to the volunteers to help her retrieve them.

The haircut using the machetes was to teach the thieves a lesson, following which they were handed over to the police.

