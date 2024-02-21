Police officers have been deployed to Osino Presby after Nsuapemso residents attacked the school

Apparently, a student had seized the phone of a resident and assaulted him as well leading to the angry reprisal

Following the melee, one community member is dead and a vehicle got burnt

Police officers have been dispatched to the Osino Presby Senior High and Technical School following a violent clash between students and some residents of the Nsuapemso community in the Fanteakwa South District.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 resulted in the death of one of the residents from Nsuapemso and the burning of a car also belonging to a resident of the town.

Collage of Osino Presby block and a burnt car from the incident. source: AmaGhanaOnline, Myjoyonline

Source: Facebook

Myjoyonline reports that tension had been brewing in the area following an earlier altercation on Monday, February 19, 2024 when a student allegedly seized the phone of a resident and assaulted him during an argument in another locality.

The community members who had stormed the school had come to avenge the assault of their friend, leading to a violent confrontation on Tuesday February 20, 2024.

According to witnesses, in the heat of the clash, six community members had attempted to set the boys dormitory ablaze but were overpowered by the students.

One of those captured was beaten to a pulp, and later pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The students had in turn set fire to a vehicle belonging to a community member during the melee.

The incident had caused the school’s authorities to station personnel at the school and its surroundings to prevent potential reprisals from community members.

Meanwhile, the Fanteakwa South District Security Council (DISEC) has convened an emergency meeting and dispatched police officers from the district, along with reinforcements from Koforidua, to restore order and ensure the safety of all parties involved.

Police fire warning shots to break fight in Labone SHS

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Police had to fire warning shots to disperse a crowd of students that clashed with another group on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Labone Senior High School in Accra.

In a viral video of the incident, officers are seen chasing students away amid the firing to shots. The melee was captured on an amateur video by someone hiding behind a window.

The La-Dadekotopon Municipal Education Director Habiba Kotoma explained that initial reports that residents of the community nearby had stormed the school with dangerous objects are not accurate.

She explained that the students were fighting amongst themselves after a senior had seized packs of food belonging to a junior.

The friends of the junior had come to help him fight leading to the violent confrontation.

