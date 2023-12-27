4Kings, the famous group of the Ghanaian lookalikes, have unveiled another clone of Afua Asantewaa, the lady who is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing hours

With the help of the lookalikes of Medikal and Kuami Eugene, Robest Junior, the clone of Ghanaian musician King Promise, gave a speech before removing the red fabric covering the curvy young lady in the video

The video got many people laughing hard as they questioned the intentions of the lookalike group

The lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, Medikal and King Promise got many people laughing hard when they came together to unveil the lookalike of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum at her ongoing Guinness World Record (GWR) sing-a-thon.

Afua Asantewaa's lookalike unveiled

On the night of December 26, 2023, the lookalikes of Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene, Medikal and King Promise known as 4Kings unveiled the lookalike of Afua Asantewaa.

The unveiling took place at Akwaaba Village where Afua Asantewaa was holding her record-breaking attempt for the longest singing hours.

In the video, the young lady was covered with a red fabric while Robest Junior, the clone of King Promise gave a brief speech that was filled with suspense.

The crowd could be seen cheering them on and laughing hard when the red cloth was taken off.

Video of the lookalikes of Kuami Eugene, Medikal and King Promise unveiling that of Afua Asantewaa at the ongoing sing-a-thon.

Ghanaians react to the video of the unveiling of Afua Asantewaa's clone

The video got many people laughing hard as they questioned the actions of the three lookalikes at Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon.

officialebo said:

As3m ooo ‍♂️

frankitah said:

Wei

dede_thecelebrityshitoplug said:

You people go do aaaaa then them go start ohhhh.

jbird978 said:

Concert nkoaa

honourable_robert_intsiful said:

Hey her look alike is Joyce konadu

big_popssy said:

In Fact Ghana we are united but nana Ado separate us

Shatta Wale prays for Afua Aantewaa, kisses her hands & hugs her

YEN.com.gh reported that controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale melted many hearts with his presence at the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as she tries to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing hours.

The musician prayed for her and shared some encouraging words with her while holding her hands in a video which has since gone viral and touched many hearts.

Many people applauded him for supporting the talented young lady who is passionate about putting Ghanaian songs on the map by breaking a GWR.

